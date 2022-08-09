Kremlin says Zelenskiy call for ban on all Russians is irrational
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call for a travel ban on all Russians as irrational, saying that Europe would ultimately have to decide if it wanted to pay the bills for Zelenskiy's "whims."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russians
- Dmitry Peskov
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy's
- Europe
- Kremlin
- Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement