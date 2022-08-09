Left Menu

2 African nationals arrested for making fake Indian visas

Two African nationals were arrested for allegedly making fake Indian visas for their counterparts whose visas have expired, police said on Tuesday. Police got a tip-off that two Africans residing in Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension were making fake visas for African nationals whose visas have expired. Raids are being conducted in search of African nationals who are using these visas, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two African nationals were arrested for allegedly making fake Indian visas for their counterparts whose visas have expired, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ortega Leonard (33), a resident of Ghana, and Diomande Ali (32), a resident of Cote d'Ivoire, they said. Police got a tip-off that two Africans residing in Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension were making fake visas for African nationals whose visas have expired. Later, the accused were nabbed and the laptop having the format of the fake visa was found in their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vichitra Veer said. Both the accused came to India on a three-month tourist visa in 2018 but did not return to their native places. They were also found using fake visas on their passports allegedly made by themselves, the DCP said. During interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they have prepared more than 30 visas so far. Raids are being conducted in search of African nationals who are using these visas, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

