Head of Crimea says one person killed in airbase blast
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:59 IST
One person was killed by a blast at a military airbase at Saky in the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula on Tuesday, the Russian head of Crimea's administration, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.
The Moscow defence ministry said earlier that the explosion had been a detonation of aviation ammunition, not the result of any attack. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
