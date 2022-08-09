UK postal workers to hold four days of strikes over pay

British postal workers will hold four days of strikes in August and September in protest over pay, the Communications Workers Union said, announcing the latest industrial unrest as workers demand wage rises to cope with soaring inflation. The postal workers will go on strike on Aug. 26 and 31 as well as Sept. 8 and 9, the union said.

"Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink," said Dave Ward, general secretary of the union. "Postal workers won't meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain."

