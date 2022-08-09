Left Menu

UK postal workers to hold four days of strikes over pay

The postal workers will go on strike on Aug. 26 and 31 as well as Sept. 8 and 9, the union said. "Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink," said Dave Ward, general secretary of the union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 22:11 IST
UK postal workers to hold four days of strikes over pay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British postal workers will hold four days of strikes in August and September in protest over pay, the Communications Workers Union said, announcing the latest industrial unrest as workers demand wage rises to cope with soaring inflation. The postal workers will go on strike on Aug. 26 and 31 as well as Sept. 8 and 9, the union said.

"Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink," said Dave Ward, general secretary of the union. "Postal workers won't meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022