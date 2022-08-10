Left Menu

Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 06:20 IST
Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

Taiwan's national security officials want to force Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal will definitely not go through, FT reported, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues. (https://on.ft.com/3A8mzuM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating...

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022