Russian shelling kills 21 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.
Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.
