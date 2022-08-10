Russia establishes new ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation, UK says
Russia has "almost certainly" established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, Britain said on Tuesday. Moscow refers to the Ukraine invasion as a "special military operation".
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia has "almost certainly" established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, Britain said on Tuesday. This unit, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based out of the city of Mulino, east of Russia's capital Moscow, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
The update also added that Russian commanders continued to face "competing operational priorities" of reinforcing its offensive in the eastern Donbas region, as well as strengthening its defence against Ukrainian counterattacks in south. Moscow refers to the Ukraine invasion as a "special military operation".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes after Ukraine grain deal
Latest Russian gas cuts 'politically motivated', EU energy chief says
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv port infrastructure - mayor
Ireland warns EU's 15% gas use cut won't overcome Russian supply squeeze
U.S. basketball star Griner returns to Russian court in drugs trial