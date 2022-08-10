Delhi court dismisses bail application of accused in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of an accused in a case where a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by a group of people in Kasturba Nagar in January, terming the offence as "serious and heinous".

The victim was allegedly abducted and taken to a house, where she was assaulted, sexually abused, and molested on January 26, 2022, and the accused allegedly remained outside the house to prevent anyone from rescuing the victim.

"Considering the nature of the case, the gravity of the offence and the allegations against the accused and in the overall facts and circumstances of the case, I do not deem it a fit case to grant bail to the applicant," Additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in his recent order.

The judge noted that it was a "very serious case," where the lady was assaulted, sexually abused and molested.

"The hair of the prosecutrix was shaved, her face was blackened, she was garlanded with slippers and shoes and paraded her in the locality… This was all done to punish her. There are video clips to show various other accused persons. The offence involved is serious and heinous," the judge said.

The judge further said, "the contention that the name of the accused is not mentioned in the FIR is not relevant as FIR is not an encyclopaedia of the events but the starting point of the investigation of the offence." According to the victim's statement, after being sexually assaulted, her head was shaved, her face blackened and the accused paraded her in the locality with a garland of slippers.

During the investigation, police seized as evidence video clips of the incident on social media and also recovered a mobile phone from another accused, which had a video clip of the incident.

Sixteen people along with five Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) were apprehended in the case and they were in judicial custody, the prosecution informed the court.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly obstructed and restrained police officers who tried to rescue the victim.

He also abused, pushed, and molested the victim when she was brought into the street to get her paraded, the prosecution said.

Earlier, police said that the victim and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

After the boy allegedly committed suicide in November 2021, his family blamed the victim and reportedly abducted her to exact revenge, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)