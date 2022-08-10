Thailand says Rajapaksa seeks visit, not seeking asylum

Thailand has received a request for former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country, but he has no intention of seeking political asylum, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days. He did not say when Rajapaksa intended to visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)