Thailand says Rajapaksa seeks visit, not seeking asylum
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:13 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand has received a request for former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country, but he has no intention of seeking political asylum, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days. He did not say when Rajapaksa intended to visit.
