Mumbai cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:40 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch seized 266 kg ganja hidden in two cars and arrested two persons, a police official said on Wednesday. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh. The arrested accused are identified as Ashwin Kumar Ashok Sharma (32) and Raju Ramesh Lohar (24), both residents of Thane. They were arrested from Airoli near Thane on Tuesday. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
