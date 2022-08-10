Left Menu

Mumbai cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai crime branch seized 266 kg ganja hidden in two cars and arrested two persons, a police official said on Wednesday. The arrested accused are identified as Ashwin Kumar Ashok Sharma 32 and Raju Ramesh Lohar 24, both residents of Thane. They were arrested from Airoli near Thane on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch seized 266 kg ganja hidden in two cars and arrested two persons, a police official said on Wednesday. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh. The arrested accused are identified as Ashwin Kumar Ashok Sharma (32) and Raju Ramesh Lohar (24), both residents of Thane. They were arrested from Airoli near Thane on Tuesday. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

