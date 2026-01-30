Garbage heap catches fire near railway track in Thane; none hurt
A heap of garbage accumulated in a drain next to a railway track caught fire in Maharashtras Thane city on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze that occurred near the Kalwa railway station in the evening, they said. Preliminary information suggests that garbage dumped in the drain caught fire.
A heap of garbage accumulated in a drain next to a railway track caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze that occurred near the Kalwa railway station in the evening, they said. Teams from the fire department, disaster management cell, and railway police rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. ''Preliminary information suggests that garbage dumped in the drain caught fire. Firefighting and cooling operations were immediately initiated to prevent the flames from spreading further,'' said Yasin Tadvi of the disaster management cell. Efforts to fully extinguish the blaze continued late in the evening, with personnel ensuring that there was no risk of re-ignition.
