Left Menu

Garbage heap catches fire near railway track in Thane; none hurt

A heap of garbage accumulated in a drain next to a railway track caught fire in Maharashtras Thane city on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze that occurred near the Kalwa railway station in the evening, they said. Preliminary information suggests that garbage dumped in the drain caught fire.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:12 IST
Garbage heap catches fire near railway track in Thane; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A heap of garbage accumulated in a drain next to a railway track caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze that occurred near the Kalwa railway station in the evening, they said. Teams from the fire department, disaster management cell, and railway police rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. ''Preliminary information suggests that garbage dumped in the drain caught fire. Firefighting and cooling operations were immediately initiated to prevent the flames from spreading further,'' said Yasin Tadvi of the disaster management cell. Efforts to fully extinguish the blaze continued late in the evening, with personnel ensuring that there was no risk of re-ignition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026