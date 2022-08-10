Indore civic body assistant engineer booked in corruption case

A case has been registered against an assistant engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for alleged disproportionate assets, a Lokayukta Police official said on Wednesday.

The assistant engineer, Devanand Patil, and his wife had paid more than Rs 2 crore to buy movable and immovable properties, which is prima facie disproportionate to their known sources of income, said Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Anand Kumar Yadav. He said Patil, who joined the municipal corporation in 1989, earned Rs 95.50 lakh from salary and allowances during his 33 years of service, while his wife's total income has been Rs 27.50 lakh as shown in the Income Tax returns. Yadav said the couple purportedly owns properties in different areas of Indore including a two-storey bungalow, three plots, and four flats.

He said these premises of Patil, who is suffering from a serious heart ailment, have not been raided. A detailed investigation is underway.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

