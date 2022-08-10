Left Menu

Indore civic body assistant engineer booked in corruption case

He said Patil, who joined the municipal corporation in 1989, earned Rs 95.50 lakh from salary and allowances during his 33 years of service, while his wifes total income has been Rs 27.50 lakh as shown in the Income Tax returns.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:38 IST
Indore civic body assistant engineer booked in corruption case
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against an assistant engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for alleged disproportionate assets, a Lokayukta Police official said on Wednesday.

The assistant engineer, Devanand Patil, and his wife had paid more than Rs 2 crore to buy movable and immovable properties, which is prima facie disproportionate to their known sources of income, said Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Anand Kumar Yadav. He said Patil, who joined the municipal corporation in 1989, earned Rs 95.50 lakh from salary and allowances during his 33 years of service, while his wife's total income has been Rs 27.50 lakh as shown in the Income Tax returns. Yadav said the couple purportedly owns properties in different areas of Indore including a two-storey bungalow, three plots, and four flats.

He said these premises of Patil, who is suffering from a serious heart ailment, have not been raided. A detailed investigation is underway.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022