Maharashtra Cracks Down on Air Pollution with RMC Plant Closures

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ramped up efforts to tackle air pollution in Mumbai by shutting down four ready-mix concrete plants. Additionally, sanctions have been imposed on 37 other units, resulting in Rs 1.87 crore in penalties.

Inspections spearheaded by special flying squads are set to enforce compliance with environmental norms, and violators face closure if found in breach, according to M Devender Singh, member secretary, MPCB.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ongoing projects also face scrutiny, with the scope of enforcement expanding to address air quality diligently, as Deputy Chairman Siddhesh Kadam emphasized the importance of maintaining clean air in the metropolis.

