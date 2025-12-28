Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Air Pollution with RMC Plant Closures

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down four RMC plants and penalized 37 units in Mumbai to curb air pollution. Special flying squads are inspecting compliance with environmental regulations, with penalties totaling Rs 1.87 crore imposed. A focused enforcement drive aims to maintain air quality in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:58 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Air Pollution with RMC Plant Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ramped up efforts to tackle air pollution in Mumbai by shutting down four ready-mix concrete plants. Additionally, sanctions have been imposed on 37 other units, resulting in Rs 1.87 crore in penalties.

Inspections spearheaded by special flying squads are set to enforce compliance with environmental norms, and violators face closure if found in breach, according to M Devender Singh, member secretary, MPCB.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ongoing projects also face scrutiny, with the scope of enforcement expanding to address air quality diligently, as Deputy Chairman Siddhesh Kadam emphasized the importance of maintaining clean air in the metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
2
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
3
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global
4
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025