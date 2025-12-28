Justice for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Case of Racial Violence

In a recent development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has received assurances from his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, that all individuals involved in the murder of Angel Chakma will be apprehended. The incident, which occurred in Dehradun, is being treated with urgency as the community demands justice.

Angel Chakma, a promising 24-year-old MBA student from Nandannagar in Tripura, was brutally assaulted after protesting a racial slur. His tragic death on December 26 has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from both state governments. Five suspects are already in custody, while a manhunt continues for the sixth.

The Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, is advocating for severe punishment for those responsible. Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has personally engaged with the victim's family, emphasizing a coordinated effort to ensure justice. Meanwhile, a candle march organized by the Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation highlighted the widespread demand for accountability and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)