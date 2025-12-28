Left Menu

Justice for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Case of Racial Violence

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that Uttarakhand authorities will arrest all those responsible for the murder of 24-year-old Angel Chakma. Chakma, a victim of racial violence, succumbed to his injuries after being attacked in Dehradun. The Tipra Motha Party vows to ensure justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:00 IST
Justice for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Case of Racial Violence
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has received assurances from his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, that all individuals involved in the murder of Angel Chakma will be apprehended. The incident, which occurred in Dehradun, is being treated with urgency as the community demands justice.

Angel Chakma, a promising 24-year-old MBA student from Nandannagar in Tripura, was brutally assaulted after protesting a racial slur. His tragic death on December 26 has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from both state governments. Five suspects are already in custody, while a manhunt continues for the sixth.

The Tipra Motha Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, is advocating for severe punishment for those responsible. Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has personally engaged with the victim's family, emphasizing a coordinated effort to ensure justice. Meanwhile, a candle march organized by the Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation highlighted the widespread demand for accountability and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025