Kuldeep Sengar's Daughter Urges Calm Amid Legal Developments

Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter appeals for patience and adherence to the judicial process as the CBI challenges the suspension of his life sentence in the Unnao rape case in the Supreme Court. Sengar, a former BJP MLA, remains incarcerated due to another ongoing sentence.

Updated: 28-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:01 IST
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter has called for patience and faith in the judicial process. This comes as the CBI contests the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend his life sentence in the Unnao rape case.

Aishwarya Sengar, in a social media post, urged the residents of Unnao not to engage in protests and assured them of their family's belief in justice. The Supreme Court is poised to hear the CBI's plea soon.

Sengar, a former BJP MLA, continues to serve time for another conviction involving a custodial death case, while awaiting further developments in his appeal.

