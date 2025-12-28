Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Store Robbed by Armed Gang

A jewellery store in Hunsur fell victim to an audacious daylight robbery, where a group of five masked men escapade with valuable gold and diamonds, local police reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, the robbers, armed and dangerous, stormed the premises around 2 pm, forcing employees at gunpoint to amass jewellery into bags as they fired warning shots to deter witnesses. Their swift execution of the heist lasted eight to nine minutes, leaving seven to eight terrified staff members in their wake.

The local police, assisted by senior officials including Southern Range IGP M B Boralingaiah, are pouring over CCTV footage and conducting thorough investigations, exploring any security lapses at the establishment, which started operations in April, to get to the bottom of this bold crime.

