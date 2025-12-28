Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Store Robbed by Armed Gang

Five masked men robbed a jewellery store in Hunsur, fleeing with gold and diamonds after a brief but intense ordeal. Police are investigating the daring heist, which involved firearms and intimidation tactics. CCTV footage is under review, as officials probe possible security lapses at the recently opened store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:00 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Store Robbed by Armed Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A jewellery store in Hunsur fell victim to an audacious daylight robbery, where a group of five masked men escapade with valuable gold and diamonds, local police reported on Sunday.

According to authorities, the robbers, armed and dangerous, stormed the premises around 2 pm, forcing employees at gunpoint to amass jewellery into bags as they fired warning shots to deter witnesses. Their swift execution of the heist lasted eight to nine minutes, leaving seven to eight terrified staff members in their wake.

The local police, assisted by senior officials including Southern Range IGP M B Boralingaiah, are pouring over CCTV footage and conducting thorough investigations, exploring any security lapses at the establishment, which started operations in April, to get to the bottom of this bold crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025