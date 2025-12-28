Left Menu

UK PM Criticized for Endorsing Controversial Activist's Return

The UK Prime Minister is under scrutiny for celebrating the return of human rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, previously jailed in Egypt. Critics highlight his controversial past social media posts. The UK government emphasizes their priority was his release, without endorsing past statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:59 IST
UK PM Criticized for Endorsing Controversial Activist's Return
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Prime Minister finds himself caught in a political storm after celebrating the return of human rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah to Britain. Abd el-Fattah, a dual national, was held in Egypt for much of the last decade. His release and subsequent return to the UK ended a travel ban imposed by Egyptian authorities.

However, a senior Conservative Party member criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for publicly endorsing Abd el-Fattah, given his past inflammatory social media posts reportedly promoting violence and antisemitism. Robert Jenrick, addressing justice issues, questioned if Starmer was aware of these posts and urged him to retract his support.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office clarified that campaigning for Abd el-Fattah's release was a longstanding effort but distanced the UK government from his historic tweets, labeling them abhorrent. The Times reported Abd el-Fattah's claim that the posts were taken out of context, though their authenticity currently remains unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025