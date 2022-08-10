Left Menu

Chinese court rejects appeal in high-profile #MeToo case

A Chinese court rejected an appeal Wednesday from a woman seeking an apology and damages in a high-profile case from the countrys short-lived MeToo movement.The court in Beijing ruled after a closed-door hearing that evidence submitted by Zhou Xiaoxuan was insufficient to prove sexual harassment, upholding the initial judgment last September.Zhou, a former intern at state broadcaster China Central Television, had accused CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:19 IST
Chinese court rejects appeal in high-profile #MeToo case
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese court rejected an appeal Wednesday from a woman seeking an apology and damages in a high-profile case from the country's short-lived #MeToo movement.

The court in Beijing ruled after a closed-door hearing that evidence submitted by Zhou Xiaoxuan was insufficient to prove sexual harassment, upholding the initial judgment last September.

Zhou, a former intern at state broadcaster China Central Television, had accused CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014. She reported the case to police in 2014 and went public about it in 2018, when other women began speaking out. After flourishing briefly, the #MeToo movement was largely shut down. Activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests.

Police cordoned off the sidewalk outside the court building on Wednesday and told journalists not to film anything or gather, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhou brought the suit against Zhu to counter a suit he had lodged against her. She sought a public apology and 50,000 yuan ($7,600) in damages. Zhu has denied the allegations.

In a video she posted online a day ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Zhou said she has no regrets that she pursued her case. “I really hope that people don't have to suffer in the future,” she said. “I hope things will be easier for the next victim who enters legal procedures.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022