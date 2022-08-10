Iraq cleric Sadr calls on judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Protesters rallied by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)