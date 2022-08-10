Over 55 lakh people link voter ID card with Aadhaar number in Rajasthan

Over 55 lakh people in Rajasthan have linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number so far, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said in a campaign that started from August 1, so far 2.52 crore voter ID cards have been linked with Aadhaar numbers across the country.

Around 55.86 lakh people have linked their Aadhaar number with their voter ID card in the state, he said.

Gupta said on August 9, around 12.24 lakh applications were received in a single day.

The linking of Aadhaar number is completely voluntary, he said.

