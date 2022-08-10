ED registers money laundering case in Elgar Parishad & Bhima Koregaon violence cas, began investigation

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a money laundering case in Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence case and has also begun the investigation, according to a source. The development came after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday allowed ED to question the accused lawyer Surendra Gadling in this regard at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Gadling was arrested in 2018 and has been in prison since then. He was first arrested by the Pune police before the case was handed over to the NIA. The agency has arrested 16 activists for allegedly forwarding the agenda of the CPI (Maoist) to "overthrow" the Indian government. The NIA has claimed that speakers at the Elgar Parishad event organised by front organisations of the CPI (Maoist) at Pune on December 31, 2017, had incited violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day in which one person died and several others were injured. (ANI)

