Man arrested for killing father of his married lover

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 00:09 IST
A man in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district allegedly shot dead the father of his married lover on Wednesday after he objected to their relationship, police said.

According to the police, Gurutej Singh, 30, shot dead Chainaram Nayak, 53, after he objected to their relationship.

The accused has been arrested and a case of murder registered against him, Anupgarh Police Station SHO Phoolchand said.

The 30-year-old woman has two children aged 12 and 14, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

