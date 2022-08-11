Three key suspects involved in BJYM leader murder arrested

Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

''Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...,'' Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district told PTI.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettar to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district were arrested from neighbouring Kerala. Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally sensitive district.

The Hindu right wing members had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)