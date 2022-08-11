Left Menu

Three key suspects involved in BJYM leader murder arrested

We will share details later..., Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district told PTI.Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettar to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district were arrested from neighbouring Kerala.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-08-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 11:50 IST
Three key suspects involved in BJYM leader murder arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

''Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...,'' Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district told PTI.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettar to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district were arrested from neighbouring Kerala. Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally sensitive district.

The Hindu right wing members had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022