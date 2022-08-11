Ex-BJP MLA's wife sentenced to 4 years in jail for circulating fake currency notes

Malaya Hembrom, the wife of former BJP MLA Putkar Hembrom, was sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for circulating fake currency notes.

Additional District and Session judge Suryabhusan Ojha on Wednesday sentenced Malaya Hembrom to jail.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on her.

Putkar Hembrom is the former MLA of Chaibasa and Mayala is his second wife.

One Jayanti Devgam, a resident of Matkamhatu village, had registered the case against Malaya in the Muffasil police station in September 2020.

In her statement, Jayanti had alleged that Malaya purchased goods worth Rs 1,600 from her shop and handed her a Rs 2,000 note. When Jayanti went to the SBI to deposit it, the note was not accepted.

The next day when Jayanti gave the note to a local shop, it was rejected as well. When she confronted Malaya with the note, she allegedly attacked her with a knife, as per the complaint.

A police patrol team that was passing through the area when the incident was happening arrested Malaya with the fake currency note.

Malaya told police that she had procured the fake currency note from Delhi for Rs 500 and tried to circulate it here, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)