'No more than 10' Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
- Country:
- Taiwan
No more than 10 Chinese and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Thursday afternoon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the number from has "greatly reduced" compared to previous days.
Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast and near Japan's Yonaguni island, the source familiar with the security planning in the areas near Taiwan said.
Several Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the unofficial buffer separating China and Taiwan in the strait earlier on Thursday, the person added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
