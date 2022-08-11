HC dismisses plea alleging mismanagement of Delhi Public School Society

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea alleging mismanagement in the Delhi Public School Society (DPSS) and seeking to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as an administrator to oversee its affairs.

The high court said the petitioner was seeking a roving inquiry and it does not find any reason to grant the relief asked for in the PIL. Referring to the plea that the chairman and other office bearers of the society be removed, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said earlier this week that it cannot be done at the behest of the petitioner and that too, without hearing the persons whose removal was sought.

The petitioner had alleged mismanagement in DPSS elections and prayed for the suspension of the chairman, vice-chairman, and the working committee of the society. It also asked for the appointment of a retired judge of the Supreme Court as an administrator.

The bench said, "In the considered opinion of this court, the petitioner wants a roving inquiry in respect of DPSS. He wants suspension of the chairman, vice-dhairman, working committee without impleading them as respondents, and he wants that a retired judge of the Supreme Court should take over the administration of the society".

"This court is of the considered opinion that such a relief cannot be granted to the petitioner in a PIL, and in case there is an election dispute, the same can be looked into before an appropriate forum and not in a PIL filed at the instance of the petitioner – who has filed the PIL," it said while dismissing the plea.

The petitioner had also sought a direction for a forensic audit of the accounts of the society and an order freezing its bank account.

