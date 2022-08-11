Left Menu

Airline luggage lag foils Israeli drug smuggling bid

"We are in a period where many people having been losing their suitcase - and he was one of them," police investigator Eran Asraf told Kan.

The global backlog in airline baggage loading has had a silver lining for Israeli police, who discovered a drug haul hidden in a suitcase that was X-rayed after it arrived a day late and went unclaimed. The tinfoil-wrapped 7 kg (15 lb) of amphetamines worth some $600,000 were in a false bottom of the bag, which police allowed to be sent from Ben Gurion Airport to the Jerusalem address its owner had listed in his lost-and-found complaint, Kan TV said.

The suspect turned up to retrieve it and was arrested. "We are in a period where many people having been losing their suitcase - and he was one of them," police investigator Eran Asraf told Kan. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

