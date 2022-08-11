Germany's Scholz: oil price cap would need buy-in beyond G7 to work
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 15:47 IST
The Group of Seven leading economies is discussing a possible oil price cap but such an initiative would need partners beyond the G7 to work, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
Scholz also told journalists that his government respected, and would defend, the independence of the European Central Bank.
