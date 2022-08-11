Left Menu

2 killed in bike accident in UP town

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:31 IST
Two men were killed when their bike hit an electric pole near Sukhpal Nagar turn of Nagar Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday. Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said that Jaswir, 25, who was riding the bike, died on the spot, while the other, Manoj, 30, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The incident happened Wednesday night, when the two men were returning home from Mohanganj Jiraiya in Lilapur police station area, the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

