2 killed in bike accident in UP town

Two men were killed when their bike hit an electric pole near Sukhpal Nagar turn of Nagar Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday. Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said that Jaswir, 25, who was riding the bike, died on the spot, while the other, Manoj, 30, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The incident happened Wednesday night, when the two men were returning home from Mohanganj Jiraiya in Lilapur police station area, the CO added.

