Taliban cleric killed in blast in Kabul - intelligence official
Abdul Rahman, the head of intelligence for the district in the Afghan capital where the blast took place, confirmed the death. Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attack had taken place in a religious seminary in the Afghan capital when a man who had previously lost his leg had detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday, according to an intelligence official. Abdul Rahman, the head of intelligence for the district in the Afghan capital where the blast took place, confirmed the death.
Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attack had taken place in a religious seminary in the Afghan capital when a man who had previously lost his leg had detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast and the sources said the Taliban was investigating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Abdul Rahman
- Afghan
- Kabul
ALSO READ
Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is 'suffocating' women
US sanctions hindering Afghanistan's progress: Taliban
Videos on social media show Taliban destroying Pakistan-erected border signs: report
Exclude Taliban of any seat at United Nations: US Senators to UN
Taliban say 2 died in Friday explosion at Kabul cricket game