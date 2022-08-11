Assam to digitise birth, death registrations

The Assam government on Thursday decided to completely digitise the issuance of birth and death certificates.

The government also decided on putting a thrust on routine immunisation, organ transplant, and blood donation.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister in a tweet said that birth and death registrations will be made completely digital. The meeting, which was attended by Health minister Keshab Mahanta, also decided that massive routine immunisation drives would be undertaken from October 2022 to March 2023.

''A robust organ transplant network system to be developed as there are many cases of brain-dead patients,'' Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site. It was also decided in the meeting to encourage voluntary blood donation in tea garden areas to reduce cases of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR).

The chief minister also said the National Health Mission (NHM) will organise a three-day ‘Swasthya Utsav’ with the active involvement of 1,000 volunteers. ''NHM to have at least 5 regional offices in the State headed by ACS officers who will be assisted by other domain expertise,'' Sarma added.

