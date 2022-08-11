Left Menu

Assam to digitise birth, death registrations

The Assam government on Thursday decided to completely digitise the issuance of birth and death certificates.The government also decided on putting a thrust on routine immunisation, organ transplant, and blood donation.The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.The chief minister in a tweet said that birth and death registrations will be made completely digital.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:53 IST
Assam to digitise birth, death registrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Thursday decided to completely digitise the issuance of birth and death certificates.

The government also decided on putting a thrust on routine immunisation, organ transplant, and blood donation.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister in a tweet said that birth and death registrations will be made completely digital. The meeting, which was attended by Health minister Keshab Mahanta, also decided that massive routine immunisation drives would be undertaken from October 2022 to March 2023.

''A robust organ transplant network system to be developed as there are many cases of brain-dead patients,'' Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site. It was also decided in the meeting to encourage voluntary blood donation in tea garden areas to reduce cases of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR).

The chief minister also said the National Health Mission (NHM) will organise a three-day ‘Swasthya Utsav’ with the active involvement of 1,000 volunteers. ''NHM to have at least 5 regional offices in the State headed by ACS officers who will be assisted by other domain expertise,'' Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022