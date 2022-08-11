Left Menu

Belarus says 'technical incident' behind blasts at military base

Belarus said on Thursday that blasts heard overnight at one of its military bases 30 km (19 miles) from Ukraine were caused by a "technical incident." At least eight explosions were heard after midnight near Zyabrovka military airport, according to reports on Telegram messenger.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:39 IST
Belarus says 'technical incident' behind blasts at military base

Belarus said on Thursday that blasts heard overnight at one of its military bases 30 km (19 miles) from Ukraine were caused by a "technical incident." At least eight explosions were heard after midnight near Zyabrovka military airport, according to reports on Telegram messenger. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Commenting on the incident, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said "the engine of a vehicle caught fire after replacement ... There were no casualties." The incident occurred after powerful explosions rocked Russia's Saki air base earlier this week in Russian-ruled Crimea, which Moscow had termed an accident.

Ukraine has declined to publicly claim responsibility for the explosions at the base, while also not denying involvement. Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

Near identical impact craters seen in satellite images and simultaneous explosions appear to indicate the military airport was hit by a volley of new long-range weapons, capable of evading Russian defences. After reports of the blasts in Belarus, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak noted what he termed an "epidemic of technical accidents," something he described as a warning to Russian troops.

"The epidemic of technical accidents at military airfields of Crimea and Belarus should be considered by Russia military as a warning: forget about Ukraine, take off the uniform and leave," Podolyak said on Twitter. "Neither in occupied Crimea nor in occupied Belarus will you feel safe. Karma finds you anywhere," he added. (Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022