Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, says U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 00:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian officials conducted training in Iran during the last several weeks as part of an agreement on the transfer of drones between the two countries, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

U.S. officials said last month that Washington believed Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones and that Russian officials had visited Iran to view attack-capable unmanned aerial vehicles.

