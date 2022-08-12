Left Menu

Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week. It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. "Same sleazy people involved," he said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:00 IST
Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report
Former US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation. "Same sleazy people involved," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022