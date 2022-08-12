Tunisia's military clashes with 'terrorists', two soldiers injured - statement
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:28 IST
Members of Tunisia's military clashed with "terrorist" elements during a mission in Jebel Salloum, the defence ministry said on Friday.
Two soldiers sustained light injuries and were transferred to a military hospital, the ministry said, adding that they were in stable condition.
