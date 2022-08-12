First africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port since invasion- infrastructure minister
Updated: 12-08-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 22:32 IST
The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said.
"The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
