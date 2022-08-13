Left Menu

Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it is branded terrorism sponsor -Tass

Last month two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism visited Kyiv to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Darchiyev said if this passed, it would cause "the most serious collateral damage for bilateral diplomatic relations, to the point of downgrading and even breaking them off," Tass quoted him as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 04:33 IST
Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it is branded terrorism sponsor -Tass

Russia has told the United States that diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off if Russia is declared a "state sponsor of terrorism", Tass cited a top official as saying on Friday.

Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said if the U.S. Senate went through with plans to single out Russia, this would mean Washington had crossed the point of no return, Tass said. Last month two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism visited Kyiv to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Darchiyev said if this passed, it would cause "the most serious collateral damage for bilateral diplomatic relations, to the point of downgrading and even breaking them off," Tass quoted him as saying. "The American side has been warned," he added.

Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022