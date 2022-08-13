U.S. concerned at reports of "illegitimate authorities" charging foreigners in Ukraine

The United States is concerned by reports that British, Swedish and Croatian nationals were being charged by "illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Russia and its proxies have an obligation to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights & protections afforded to prisoners of war," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

