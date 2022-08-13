Left Menu

U.S. concerned at reports of "illegitimate authorities" charging foreigners in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:03 IST
The United States is concerned by reports that British, Swedish and Croatian nationals were being charged by "illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Russia and its proxies have an obligation to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights & protections afforded to prisoners of war," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

