Nigerian national apprehended with 30 gm of MDMA drug in Hyderabad

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), along with Narayanguda police, apprehended a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing 30 grams of MDMA drug, an official said on Friday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Chandra, the peddler named Osigwe Chukwuemeka James alias Alamanjo Nmasichukwu was found in illegal possession of MDMA at Niyaz Khana near King Koti Hospital under Narayanguda Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Chandra said as of now 108 drug consumers, who have been purchasing drugs from the accused are identified and the investigation is being continued to identify other consumers. "The accused belongs to Nigeria and was residing illegally in Hyderabad. On enquiry, it has come to light that, he used to frequently visit Goa and procures Narcotic Drugs, MDMA to Hyderabad and sells the same to needy consumers to earn easy money," he said.

On enquiry, it came to know that he was possessing two Nigerian passports. During earlier visits to India, he used his original passport with the name Osigwe Chukwuemeka James. With the fake passport, by the name of Alamanjo Nmasichukwu, he came to Hyderabad in November last year, and his visa had also expired in the month of April. "In order to avoid police cases, whenever he was caught by police, he used to produce fake passports with fake identities," said Chandra.

The accused was arrested by Goa Police in March 2022 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, where he identified himself as Alamanjo Nmasichukwuby showing his fake passport. The police have recovered 30 Grams of MDMA, four cell phones, Rs 4000 cash, 2 notes of One Dollar denomination currency of Cayman Islands and One Riyal denomination currency of Qatar Nation at the instance of the accused.

Further, the seized material was handed over to SHO Narayanguda Police Station, Hyderabad for further investigation in the above case. (ANI)

