Amit Shah urges countrymen to hoist 'Tiranga' at homes, be part of govt's campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of the Central government's campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart. The Minister's appeal came after he hoisted the national Tricolour at his residence in New Delhi along with his wife on Saturday on the clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also paid tributes to the valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the Motherland. In his tweets, Shah said, "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the Motherland."

The Minister said, "I appeal to all countrymen to hoist the Tiranga at your home from 13th-15th August and be a part of this campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart". "Also, upload your photo with the Tiranga on http://harghartiranga.com and inspire others for the same."

The "Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Azadi Ka of Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the 'Tiranga' home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India s independence kicked off on Saturday. The campaign initiated as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate India s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night. The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year, allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, handwoven and machine-made flags.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour. (ANI)

