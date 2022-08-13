Russian claims full control of Pisky village in Ukraine's Donetsk region - Ifax
Russian forces have taken full control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Interfax cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report. Russian and pro-Russian forces had reported that they had taken full control of Pisky more than a week ago.
The ministry also said that Russian forces had destroyed a U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket system near Ukraine's Kramatorsk and a depot with ammunition for the system, Interfax reported.
