Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62, media reports
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 09:30 IST
Indian billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala known as "India's Warren Buffett" has passed away at age 62, several leading Indian media outlets reported on Sunday.
