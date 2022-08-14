Left Menu

Maha: Settlements worth Rs 169.76 crore made during National Lok Adalat in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:19 IST
Maha: Settlements worth Rs 169.76 crore made during National Lok Adalat in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Settlements to the tune of Rs 169.76 crore were made during the National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

As many as 12,930 cases were settled by 98 benches in the courts of Thane and Palghar on Saturday, said Ishwar K Suryavanshi, secretary of the District Legal Aid Services Authority (DLASA).

The settlement included 1,107 cases in post-litigation matters amounting to Rs 2.71 crore and 11,823 pre-litigation matters, involving Rs 167.04 crore, he said.

The settlements with regards to the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act cases amounted to Rs 88.39 crore, which was the maximum of settlements, followed by other civil matters at Rs 36.48 crore and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases at Rs 25.98 crore, the official said.

Among the MACT claims, the family of a teacher of a civic school who was killed in an accident was awarded Rs 52 lakh, advocate Anand Hanwate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022