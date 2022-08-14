Left Menu

Egypt swears in new ministers after cabinet reshuffle

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:10 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Egypt

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in 13 new ministers on Sunday after parliament approved its first major cabinet reshuffle since 2019 a day earlier.

The reshuffle replaced the heads of the ministries of public enterprises, water resources and irrigation, trade and industry, and tourism, among others. Key portfolios including finance, foreign affairs, and supply remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

