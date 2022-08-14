2 Pak soldiers killed in Balochistan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and an army officer was injured in an attack on security forces in the restive Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday.

The security forces on Saturday night successfully repulsed the distant fire raid on their post in the Khost town near Harnai district and pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well," it said.

During the skirmish, two soldiers died and an officer got injured while causing losses to the terrorists, the statement added.

Terrorists and separatists have been regularly carrying out attacks on security forces and government officials in the volatile province, which has seen heavy loss of lives and government security installations since last year.

