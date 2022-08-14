Left Menu

2 Pak soldiers killed in Balochistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:16 IST
2 Pak soldiers killed in Balochistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and an army officer was injured in an attack on security forces in the restive Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday.

The security forces on Saturday night successfully repulsed the distant fire raid on their post in the Khost town near Harnai district and pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well," it said.

During the skirmish, two soldiers died and an officer got injured while causing losses to the terrorists, the statement added.

Terrorists and separatists have been regularly carrying out attacks on security forces and government officials in the volatile province, which has seen heavy loss of lives and government security installations since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022