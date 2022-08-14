J-K admin approves extension of ex-gratia to kin of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons & DDCs members

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday approved the extension of ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh to family of all chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of District Development Councils in case of death in militancy-related incident.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesperson said. Earlier, the government has provided similar relief for all elected BDC Chairpersons, sarpanches, panches and all elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision aims at strengthening the grass roots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies facing threat from anti-state elements, the spokesperson said.

The ex-gratia relief will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who are killed in militancy-related incident, the official said.

