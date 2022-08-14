Left Menu

Security forces locate terrorists in forest area of J-K's Rajouri

On Thursday, two terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of fidayeen to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.Later, both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM, were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 22:37 IST
Security forces on Sunday located some terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The forces were tracking the terrorists operating in the forest belt of Rajouri, they said.

''Today at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district,'' a public relations officer (defence) said, adding further details are awaited. On Thursday, two terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of 'fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Later, both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle. The attack came five days ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.

