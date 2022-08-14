Security forces locate terrorists in forest area of J-K's Rajouri
On Thursday, two terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of fidayeen to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.Later, both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM, were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle.
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Sunday located some terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.
The forces were tracking the terrorists operating in the forest belt of Rajouri, they said.
''Today at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in district,'' a public relations officer (defence) said, adding further details are awaited. On Thursday, two terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of 'fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.
Later, both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle. The attack came five days ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jaish
- Rashtriya Rifles
- Indian Army
- Pakistan
- Army
- Mohammed (JeM
- Jammu
- India
ALSO READ
Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota port in August: Sri Lankan Army spokesman
MP man complains of getting threat messages from Pakistan allegedly for backing Nupur Sharma
Poor man's 'Trump' Imran Khan leading Pakistan into a sinkhole: Report
Army Chief Gen Pande meets Bhutanese King in Thimphu
Army chief meets Bhutan King in Thimphu; focus on further boosting enduring strategic ties