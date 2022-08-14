Left Menu

J-K: Cop, LeT militant injured in encounter in Srinagar's Nowhatta

Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.Police said one policeman Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote area of Ramban, got injured and was evacuated to hospital for treatment. Further details shall follow, police said in another tweet.The scooter used by two terrorists of LeT outfit was seized from the incident site, police said, adding an AK-74 rifle and two grenades were also recovered.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 23:45 IST
J-K: Cop, LeT militant injured in encounter in Srinagar's Nowhatta
A constable and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said.

''Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Police said one policeman – Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote area of Ramban, got injured and was evacuated to hospital for treatment. “One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow,'' police said in another tweet.

The scooter used by two terrorists of LeT outfit was seized from the incident site, police said, adding an AK-74 rifle and two grenades were also recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

