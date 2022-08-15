Left Menu

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 07:42 IST
PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

The prime minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014.

Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022