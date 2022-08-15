Left Menu

Tribal freedom fighters kept struggle for independence alive in every corner: Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 08:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said tribal freedom fighters like Birsa Munda kept the struggle for independence alive in every corner of the country.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said the role of tribals in the freedom struggle cannot be forgotten.

''Tribal freedom fighters such as Birsa Munda, Tirot Singh and Alluri Sitarama Raju played a pivotal role in keeping the freedom struggle alive in every corner of India,'' he said.

Underlining that India is ''the mother of democracy'', Modi said the country's inherent strength comes from its diversity and the common thread of patriotism, and is unshakeable.

President Droupadi Murmu has recently become the first tribal to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

